BRIEF-AstraZeneca to buy Takeda's respiratory business for $575 mln
December 16, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca to buy Takeda's respiratory business for $575 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* AZ acquisition of takeda’s respiratory business

* Deal will include expansion of rights to roflumilast, only approved oral pde4 inhibitor for treatment of copd

* Acquisition to include non-U.S. rights to roflumilast and will be accretive to 2016 earnings

* Under terms of agreement, AstraZeneca will make a payment of $575 million

* Approximately 200 staff will transfer to AstraZeneca upon completion

* Acquisition of global rights to daliresp will also negate company’s existing royalty payments for medicine in U.S.

* Transaction will be accounted for as a business combination and is expected to close during Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

