Dec 16 (Reuters) - Trelleborg :

* Says acquires marine docking and mooring solutions company

* Says signed an agreement to acquire Marimatech A/S, a company in marine positioning and piloting systems, primarily specializing in the development of software used for docking or mooring ships offshore or in ports

* Says company's global sales totaled approximately 50 million SEK in 2014.