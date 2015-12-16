BRIEF-Barclays to sell Risk Analytics And Index Solutions to Bloomberg for 520 mln stg

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc
* Disposal
* Announces sale of risk analytics and index solutions business to Bloomberg
* Has today agreed to sell Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. (“BRAIS”) to Bloomberg L.P. (“Bloomberg”) for approximately 520 mln stg
* Completion is subject to various conditions, including anti-trust approval, and is expected to occur by mid-2016.
* Pre-tax gain to be recognised on completion of transaction is expected to be approximately 480 mln stg
* Will retain its quantitative investment strategy index business, with calculation and maintenance of its strategy indices outsourced to Bloomberg
* Estimated to result in a proforma increase of c.10 bps on 30 September 2015 CET1 ratio