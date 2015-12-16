FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Barclays to sell Risk Analytics And Index Solutions to Bloomberg for 520 mln stg
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 16, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays to sell Risk Analytics And Index Solutions to Bloomberg for 520 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Disposal

* Announces sale of risk analytics and index solutions business to Bloomberg

* Has today agreed to sell Barclays Risk Analytics And Index Solutions Ltd. (“BRAIS”) to Bloomberg L.P. (“Bloomberg”) for approximately 520 mln stg

* Completion is subject to various conditions, including anti-trust approval, and is expected to occur by mid-2016.

* Pre-tax gain to be recognised on completion of transaction is expected to be approximately 480 mln stg

* Will retain its quantitative investment strategy index business, with calculation and maintenance of its strategy indices outsourced to Bloomberg

* Estimated to result in a proforma increase of c.10 bps on 30 September 2015 CET1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.