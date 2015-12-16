FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK receives positive results from sirukumab phase III programme
December 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK receives positive results from sirukumab phase III programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC

* Positive results from sirukumab phIII programme

* There were no unexpected safety findings relative to known effects of anti-il-6 inhibitors

* Long term safety and efficacy data are currently being collected in ongoing extensions of phase III trials

* GSK receives positive top-line results from sirukumab phase III programme supporting regulatory filings for rheumatoid arthritis in 2016

* Regulatory applications for sirukumab for RA are anticipated in 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

