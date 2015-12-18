FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seadrill Partners to reduce quarterly dividend
December 18, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners to reduce quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners Llc :

* Seadrill Partners LLC has approved a plan to reduce the quarterly distribution to $0.25 per unit to its common unitholders, down from the current quarterly level of $0.5675.

* The revised distribution level will take effect in February 2016 upon payment of the fourth quarter 2015 distribution.

* The decision to reduce the distribution reflects the continuing challenges in the offshore drilling market.

* The revised distribution level will provide significant flexibility to manage our medium term obligations and reduce leverage.

* This move is expected increase liquidity by over $250 million per year, including the reduction in distributions to non-controlling interests, and the Company expects to continue to set aside cash reserves for maintenance and replacement capex of approximately $200 million per year.

* The Company’s underlying business remains strong with long term contracts, efficient operations and creditworthy customers.

* While the market remains challenging, the Company believes its modern fleet is well positioned for a recovery and we continue to seek new contracting opportunities.

* Seadrill owns 34.9 percent of Seadrill Partners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

