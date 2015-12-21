FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hammerson sells a mall located in Newcastle
#Financials
December 21, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hammerson sells a mall located in Newcastle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Disposal of Monument mall, Newcastle

* Has exchanged contracts for sale of two assets for a total of 87 million pounds

* Proceeds from sale will be used to part fund our recent acquisition of Jewel Portfolio of loans in Dublin

* Disposal value is above June 30, 2015 book value representing a net initial yield of 4.3 pct and crystallises a 24 million pounds profit on cost for co 

* We are on track with further transactions to complete first tranche of 200 million pounds of disposals in Q1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
