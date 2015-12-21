BRIEF-Banco Santander's unit acquires Banco Banif for 150 mln euros

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Banco Santander S.A. :

* Santander Totta acquires Banco Banif

* The resolution authority, decided to award Banco Banif’s business to Banco Santander Totta, a subsidiary of Banco Santander

* Following this decision, as of today, the businesses and branches of Banco Banif will become part of the Santander Group

* Transaction has an immaterial impact on the Santander Group’s capital and a slightly positive impact on profit as of year one

* Banco Santander Totta will pay 150 million euros for Banco Banif's assets and liabilities