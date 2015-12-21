FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing to acquire certain assets from Relx
#Publishing
December 21, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing to acquire certain assets from Relx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

* Signed agreement for co to acquire from RELX (uk) certain Lexisnexis and Jordan Family Law publishing assets

* Signed deal as pre-condition of competition and markets authority approval of purchase of jordan publishing business by relx

* Agreed to acquire certain Lexisnexis and Jordan Family Law publishing assets for up to 1.4 mln stg minus deferred income

* Will begin to have visibility of post-Christmas returns and post-Christmas eBook sales over next 12 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
