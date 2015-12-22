FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases order entry guidance for Q4 2015
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
December 22, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec increases order entry guidance for Q4 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* Renewed increase of the order entry guidance for Q4 2015

* For full fiscal year 2015, Suess Microtec still expects sales to come in between 135 million and 145 million euros

* FY 2015 EBIT is expected to be in low single-digit million euro range

* It is currently difficult to make a reliable order entry forecast for Q1 of 2016

* Assumes that customers have pulled in orders from 2016 into 2015

* Therefore expects order entry in Q1 of 2016 to be clearly below level of Q4 of 2015

* Updated expected order entry value for Suess Microtec group in Q4 of 2015 is above expectations published Nov. 18, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
