Dec 23 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Says builds rental apartments in Helsingborg, Sweden, for SEK 350 million

* Says the contract with Magnolia Bostad to construct four buildings with a total of 327 rental apartments is worth SEK 350 million, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden for the fourth quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)