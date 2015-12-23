FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RNTS Media buys Heyzap Inc.
December 23, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RNTS Media buys Heyzap Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Rnts Media NV :

* Acquires Heyzap Inc. to strengthen its position in mobile advertising mediation

* Buys Heyzap for an initial cash consideration of $20 million

* Potential earn-out payments in cash and shares of up to $25 million upon achievement of certain ambitious targets until 2017

* Heyzap expects to more than double its ad revenues under management in coming year and to reach $20 million in revenues for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

