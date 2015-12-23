FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Laing Infra Fund makes first investment in Spanish PPP market
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Laing Infra Fund makes first investment in Spanish PPP market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd

* Entered into agreement with Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras to acquire an effective 40 pct stake in Barcelona Line 9 Section II metro project

* Consideration for acquisition, which is expected to complete over coming weeks is about 85 million pounds

* When completed, will bring total number of assets in JLIF’s portfolio to 58

* Deal will be funded through JLIF’s 180 million pounds multi-currency revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
