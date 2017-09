Dec 23 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group SA :

* Announces acquisition of retail property portfolio in Czech Republic

* Company’s unit acquired on Dec. 22 Gerosa - JMB, a.s., a Czech entity holding 75 retail properties across the whole Czech Republic

* Aggregated acquisition price is 38.38 million euros ($42 million)