FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokia says offer period for Alcatel-Lucent securities has closed
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
December 23, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia says offer period for Alcatel-Lucent securities has closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation

* Nokia announces that the offer period in its initial public exchange offer for Alcatel-Lucent securities has now closed

* Says expects that the interim results of the initial public exchange offer will be published by the French stock market authority Jan. 4 with the final results to be published Jan. 5, 2016

* Says assuming that the offer is successful, it will be reopened. The French stock market authority will publish the timetable of the reopened offer, which is expected to start Jan. 14, 2016 and close Feb. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.