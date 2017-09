Dec 23 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :

* Inmarsat awards Inmarsat-6 satellite contract

* Airbus Defence and Space has been awarded contract to build first two mobile communications satellites for Inmarsat’s sixth-generation fleet

* Contract valued in region of $600 million for construction of two satellites, will see Airbus deliver first satellite by 2020