Dec 28 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Divests three properties and leaves two municipalities, Hudiksvall and Högsby

* Total sales price, after deductions for all transaction costs, exceeds book values with over 5 million Swedish crowns ($596,082.55)

* Says reaches its long-term strategic goal of reducing the geographical spread to 70 municipalities or less  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3881 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)