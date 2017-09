Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Ratos says Euromaint to divest German operations

* Buyer is Iberia Industry Capital Group

* Says sale gives a negative earnings impact of approximately SEK 200 mln in Euromaint group

* Ratos says divestment is expected to generate a considerable impairment of Ratos's book value for Euromaint