BRIEF-Electra and Patron Capital to buy Grainger Retirement Solutions
January 4, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electra and Patron Capital to buy Grainger Retirement Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Grainger sells equity release division

* gross consideration at completion estimated at £325m

* £55m estimated profit on sale (which will be treated as a non-recurring item)

* exchanged contracts with turbo group holdings, owned by patron capital partners and electra private equity to sell its equity release division

* gross consideration at completion of sale estimated at £325m

* grainger sells equity release division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

