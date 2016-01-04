BRIEF-Electra and Patron Capital to buy Grainger Retirement Solutions

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc

* Grainger sells equity release division

* gross consideration at completion estimated at £325m

* £55m estimated profit on sale (which will be treated as a non-recurring item)

* exchanged contracts with turbo group holdings, owned by patron capital partners and electra private equity to sell its equity release division

