BRIEF-Electra and Patron Capital to buy Grainger Retirement Solutions

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc
* Grainger sells equity release division
* gross consideration at completion estimated at £325m
* £55m estimated profit on sale (which will be treated as a non-recurring item)
* exchanged contracts with turbo group holdings, owned by patron capital partners and electra private equity to sell its equity release division
grainger sells equity release division