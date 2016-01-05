FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia holds about 80 pct of Alcatel, French authority confirms
January 5, 2016 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia holds about 80 pct of Alcatel, French authority confirms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation

* says the French stock market authority today published the final results of the initial offer period of Nokia’s public exchange offer for Alcatel-Lucent securities in France and in the United States

* says Nokia would hold 79.32 pct of the share capital and at least 78.97 pct of the voting rights of Alcatel-Lucent - in line with the initial results published on Monday

* the offers in France and in the U.S. will be reopened at the same exchange ratios within 10 French trading days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

