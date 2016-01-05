BRIEF-Skanska wins order in the US to expand school

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska has signed a contract to modernize and expand the Lafayette Elementary School in Washington, D.C., USA

* will include USD 51 million, about SEK 430 million, in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building in the fourth quarter

* The total contract value is USD 72 million, about SEK 610 million. The initial phase worth USD 21 million, about SEK 180 million, was included in the order bookings for the third quarter 2015