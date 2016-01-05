FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sainsbury's says Home Retail had spurned approach
January 5, 2016 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sainsbury's says Home Retail had spurned approach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Sainsbury(J) Plc :

* Statement re possible offer

* Confirms that it made an approach in November to Home Retail Group Plc’s board of directors

* Approach was rejected by Home Retail Group and Sainsbury’s is considering its position

* Over last year, Sainsbury’s has been working in partnership with Home Retail Group trialling a number of Argos concessions in Sainsbury’s stores

* Combination will provide additional cost synergy potential through property rationalisation, scale benefits and operational efficiencies

* Co must by Feb 2 either announce firm intention to make offer for home retail or say it does not intend to make an offer for home retail

* There can be no certainty that this will result in a formal offer, nor as to terms of any such offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

