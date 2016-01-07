BRIEF-Wild Bunch implements cash capital increase

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wild Bunch AG :

* Implements cash capital increase 

* New shares will be issued at an issue price of 2.05 euros per share leading to company’s gross proceeds of around 11 million euros ($11.9 million)

* Will issue a total of 5,372,464 new shares with a pro-rata amount of 1.00 euro per non-value share in share capital that will increase share capital by 7.1 pct from 75,721,571 to 81,094,035 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)