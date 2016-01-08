BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology to be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd, appoints new CEO

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Will be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd., constitutes its board of directors and appoints executive officers
* Announced that board of directors has constituted itself with Christian Itin stepping down as CEO but remaining as chairman of board
* Newly constituted board elected Didier Cowling as chief executive officer
* All appointments are effective upon closing of acquisition of Kuros Biosurgery holding AG which is expected to take place within next few weeks