BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology to be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd, appoints new CEO

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Will be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd., constitutes its board of directors and appoints executive officers

* Announced that board of directors has constituted itself with Christian Itin stepping down as CEO but remaining as chairman of board

* Newly constituted board elected Didier Cowling as chief executive officer

* All appointments are effective upon closing of acquisition of Kuros Biosurgery holding AG which is expected to take place within next few weeks