BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology to be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd, appoints new CEO
January 8, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology to be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd, appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Will be renamed Kuros Biosciences Ltd., constitutes its board of directors and appoints executive officers

* Announced that board of directors has constituted itself with Christian Itin stepping down as CEO but remaining as chairman of board

* Newly constituted board elected Didier Cowling as chief executive officer

* All appointments are effective upon closing of acquisition of Kuros Biosurgery holding AG which is expected to take place within next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

