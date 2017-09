Jan 8 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Receives FDA notification about status of pending approval decision for Epi proColon

* FDA has informed company that already submitted and available data for Epigenomics’ blood-based CRC screening test Epi proColon would allow agency to come to a final determination on its safety and effectiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)