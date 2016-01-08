FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia confirms board of directors
January 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia confirms board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation

* Nokia confirms the composition of the board of directors and announces the composition of the board committees and the new group leadership team

* says the board of directors, for a term ending at the close of the AGM in 2016, comprises the following members: Risto Siilasmaa (Chairman); Olivier Piou (Vice Chairman); Vivek Badrinath; Bruce Brown; Louis Hughes, Simon Jiang; Jouko Karvinen; Jean Monty; Elisabeth Nelson; and Kari Stadigh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

