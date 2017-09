Jan 11 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Acquires property portfolio encompassing 21 specialist outlets

* Outlets are located in strong economic areas, with a major share of properties in western Germany

* Portfolio being merged with recently acquired retail property package

* Buying price was around 250 million euros ($272.98 million)

* Average lease of the newly acquired properties is around seven years