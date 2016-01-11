FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nokia announces redemption of $1.85 bln Alcatel notes
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 11, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia announces redemption of $1.85 bln Alcatel notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Nokia Corporation

* says announced redemption of USD 1.85 billion senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc. as part of Nokia’s planned capital structure optimization program

* says USD 1.85 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Alcatel-Lucent USA Inc., comprising the USD 650 million 4.625% notes due July 2017, USD 500 million 8.875% notes due January 2020 and USD 700 million 6.750% notes due November 2020, will be redeemed in accordance with terms and conditions of the notes

* says redemption is part of Nokia’s planned EUR 7 billion capital structure optimization program announced on October 29, 2015, which focuses on, among other things, reducing interest-bearing liabilities of the combined Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent by approximately EUR 2 billion Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.