BRIEF-Aspen Tech to buy KBC Advanced for about 158 mln stg

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aspen Technology Inc:

* Offer for KBC Advanced Technologies Plc

* Co, KBC agreed a recommended all cash acquisition by Global Optimisation of entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC at approximately £158 million on a fully diluted basis

* Deal at 49.2 percent premium to closing price per KBC share of 124 pence on January 11, 2016