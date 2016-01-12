FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen Tech to buy KBC Advanced for about 158 mln stg
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aspen Tech to buy KBC Advanced for about 158 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aspen Technology Inc:

* Offer for KBC Advanced Technologies Plc

* Co, KBC agreed a recommended all cash acquisition by Global Optimisation of entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of KBC at approximately £158 million on a fully diluted basis

* Deal at 49.2 percent premium to closing price per KBC share of 124 pence on January 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
