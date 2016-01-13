FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realtech says Daniele Di Croce to change over to executive board as new CEO
#IT Services & Consulting
January 13, 2016

BRIEF-Realtech says Daniele Di Croce to change over to executive board as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Realtech AG :

* Planned changes in the executive board and supervisory board

* Daniele Di Croce will change over to executive board as new CEO of Realtech AG and step down from his function as Chairman of supervisory board with effect of Jan. 15, 2016

* At same time it was agreed not to renew mandate of Volker Hensel as member of executive board

* Furthermore Wolfgang Erlebach was elected as chairman of supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
