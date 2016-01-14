FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Countryside Properties intends to proceed with IPO
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Countryside Properties intends to proceed with IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Countryside Properties Plc

* Intention to float - UKLA

* Offer will also comprise a sale by Oaktree Capital Management, certain other management, employee shareholders of some of their existing holdings

* Countryside properties says group intends to to adopt a dividend policy with a target payout ratio of 30 per cent

* Expected that offer will complete in February 2016

* Barclays Bank Plc and Numis Securities Limited are joint global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners; Peel Hunt Llp is joint bookrunner

* Expected to raise net primary proceeds of approximately £114 million

* Following completion of offer, free float is expected to be a minimum of 25 per cent of issued share capital of company

* J.P. Morgan Securities Plc is acting as sole sponsor, joint global co-ordinator and joint bookrunner Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.