BRIEF-Ascential Plc intends to proceed with IPO
January 14, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascential Plc intends to proceed with IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ascential Group Ltd

* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Ahead of ipo, Ascential has appointed Scott Forbes to act as independent chairman of board of directors

* Has arranged with a syndicate of banks to put in place new bank facilities comprising term loan and revolving credit facilities

* BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Numis Securities acting as joint bookrunners and Moelis acting as financial adviser to guardian Media Group Plc

* Is expected that admission will occur in February 2016

* Targeting initial net debt immediately following IPO of c. 2.5x FY15 adjusted EBITDA, assuming a primary raise of approximately £200 million

* Expected that primary proceeds will primarily be used to repay all amounts outstanding under group’s existing external debt, refinancing and IPO fees

* Immediately following admission, company expects to have a free float of at least 25% of issued share capital of company

* BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint global co-ordinators, joint bookrunners and joint sponsors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
