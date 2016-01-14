FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q1 revenue of EUR 12.8 mln, up 3.3 pct yoy
#IT Services & Consulting
January 14, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sinnerschrader Q1 revenue of EUR 12.8 mln, up 3.3 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sinnerschrader AG :

* Q1 group generated net revenue of 12.8 million euros ($13.90 million), 3.3 pct over that of previous year

* Q1 EBITA of a good 0.8 million euros ($868,480) and net income of almost 0.6 million euros, EBITA and net income were trebled and quadrupled respectively, in comparison to q1 of last year

* Confirms forecast for 2015/2016: revenue of more than 50 million euros, EBITA in range of 5 million euros and net income of around 3 million euros, or 0.26 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

