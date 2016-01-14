FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neurovive buys stake in Isomerase Therapeutics, issues new shares
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 14, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neurovive buys stake in Isomerase Therapeutics, issues new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive buys stake in Isomerase Therapeutics

* Says acquires approximately 5 pct shares in isomerase with payment in own shares

* Says later this year neurovive will acquire approximately 5 pct further of shares in isomerase as a cash payment of 550 000 gbp

* Says will issue 738,533 new shares, giving a purchase price for the first step amounting to approximately 6.8 million was based on the average closing price of NeuroVive shares on Nasdaq Stockholm from December 23 to January 12

* Says the Non-Cash Consideration entails a dilution of approximately 2.4%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.