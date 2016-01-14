BRIEF-Biotest says Pentaglobin shows encouraging results

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :
* Pentaglobin showed encouraging results in the treatment of donor specific antibodies after lung transplantation
* In lung transplantation early new donor specific antibodies (DSA) are risk factors for mortality and graft rejection
* Pentaglobin showed very good efficacy in patients who showed early DSA development after lung transplantation
* Patients with early new DSA but treated with Pentaglobin have midterm survival and lung function comparable to patients not developing DSA at all
* Relative mortality rate reduction of over 70 pct