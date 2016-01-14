FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lotto24 FY net loss narrows to 10.8 mln euros
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
January 14, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 FY net loss narrows to 10.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Very strong fiscal year 2015, substantial increase in market leadership, guidance for 2016

* FY revenues grew by around 75 pct from 7.7 million euros ($8.35 million) in previous year to 13.5 million euros

* FY billings reached 136.3 million euros (prior year: 81.7 million euros) and thus rose by around 67 pct

* FY net loss for fiscal year 2015 of 10.8 million euros (prior year: loss 16.0 million euros)

* In 2016 expects billings to rise by 25 pct to 30 pct with a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin

* In 2016 losses of two KPIs EBIT and net profit will be much lower than in previous year

* Believes it will require no or only minor additional funding until reaching break-even Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.