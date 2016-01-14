FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DSV still expects closing of UTi deal in Q1
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DSV still expects closing of UTi deal in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S :

* Says is pleased to announce that on today’s shareholder meetings UTi’s shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction

* Says closing of the transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approval being obtained from competition authorities in South Africa, as well as satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

* Says still expect closing in Q1 2016, as previously announced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.