Jan 15 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp

* Says sales in December amounted to EUR 173.7 million

* Says monthly sales in the continuing product and market areas were up 1.6 percent due to Lindex’s excellent Christmas sales

* Says sales for full year 2015 amounted to EUR 1 563.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)