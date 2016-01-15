BRIEF-Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with J-Metrics

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab :

* Says signs license agreement with J-Metrics

* The license agreement will generate royalty revenue based on sales of fingerprint sensors from J-Metrics that includes Precise BioMatch Mobile.

* Royalty revenues are volume dependant and cannot be forecasted at this point.

* The agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from the fourth quarter 2015. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)