FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Legal & General sells Suffolk Life for 45 mln stg
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Legal & General sells Suffolk Life for 45 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* legal & general group plc has today announced sale of suffolk life, one of uk’s leading providers and administrators of sipps, to curtis banks group plc for £45 million

* acquisition is subject to an underwritten placing by curtis banks group plc, and regulatory approval, both of which are expected in first half of 2016.

* suffolk life specialises in self-invested personal pensions, and administers around 26,500 plans, including 3,600 commercial properties. Assets under administration were £8.7 billion as at 30 november 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.