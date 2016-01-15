FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Curtis Banks unveils placing to fund Suffolk Life acquisition
January 15, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Curtis Banks unveils placing to fund Suffolk Life acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Curtis Banks Group Plc

* Acquisition of suffolk life and placing

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire suffolk life group limited, and its subsidiaries, from legal & general group plc for consideration of £45 million 

* acquisition is to be funded by combination of an underwritten placing of 8,437,500 new ordinary shares of 0.5p each in curtis banks at a placing price of 320 pence per placing share to raise £27 million, and a new debt and revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
