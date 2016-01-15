BRIEF-BT says EE deal to close on Jan. 29

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc

* Acquisition

* Welcomed competition and markets authority’s decision to approve its acquisition of EE, unconditionally without remedies

* A representative of Deutsche Telekom will be appointed to BT board in due course

* Marc Allera will become EE ceo following completion of deal

* Deal set to close on Jan. 29 when Deutsche Telekom and Orange will receive shares in bt

* Following completion of deal Deutsche Telekom will have twelve per cent of BT shares and Orange will have four per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: