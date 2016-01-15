BRIEF-BT says EE deal to close on Jan. 29

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc
* Acquisition
* Welcomed competition and markets authority’s decision to approve its acquisition of EE, unconditionally without remedies
* A representative of Deutsche Telekom will be appointed to BT board in due course
* Marc Allera will become EE ceo following completion of deal
* Deal set to close on Jan. 29 when Deutsche Telekom and Orange will receive shares in bt
* Following completion of deal Deutsche Telekom will have twelve per cent of BT shares and Orange will have four per cent