Jan 15 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Christoph Freiherr von Hammerstein-Loxten, vice chairman of supervisory board of DF Deutsche Forfait, resigns from office for reasons of age with immediate effect

* New vice chairman will be elected at next meeting of supervisory board on Jan. 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)