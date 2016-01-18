FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kesko Oyj sales up in Dec, total 782 mln euro
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 18, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Says group’s sales in December 2015 totalled eur 781.8 million

* Says sales increased in December in all divisions

* Says in comparable terms excluding Anttila, sales increased by 3.0 pct in local currencies

* Says grocery trade, sales in December were EUR 483.1 million, an increase of 0.6 pct in local currencies.

* In the home improvement and speciality goods trade, sales were EUR 235.4 million, and comparable sales excluding Anttila increased by 4.9 pct in local currencies Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
