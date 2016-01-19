FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IG Group says H1 net trading revenue up 8.8 pct
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IG Group says H1 net trading revenue up 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Interim results for six months ended Nov 30 2015

* Profit before tax down 2.8 pct to 98.6 mln stg

* Diluted eps down 2.5 pct at 20.91 pence

* Currently considering opening an office in one more European country in 2016

* Half way through year IG remains on track, and, although it is impossible to forecast what opportunities markets will offer our clients over next few months, H2 has started well

* Interim dividend 8.45 pence per share

* Net trading revenue up 8.8 pct at 214.8 mln stg

* New client numbers, defined as first trades, ahead of prior year by 35 pct, with a stable runrate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

