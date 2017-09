Jan 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :

* Will presumably post net income of approximately 30 million euros ($33 million) for Q1 of its 2015/2016

* As previously predicted, FY 2015/16 net income, on a comparable basis, is expected to significantly exceed that of previous year

* In view of foreseeable first-quarter result, forecast for financial year 2015/2016 can now be concretised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)