Jan 20 (Reuters) - Nordic Financials ASA :

* Says has entered into definitive agreement to purchase 100 pct of shares in Aega Yieldco AS from existing shareholders of Company for consideration of about 75.5 million Norwegian crowns ($8.54 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8377 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)