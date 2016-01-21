FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities Q3 retailer sales up 1.2 pct on a same centre basis
January 21, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Land Securities Q3 retailer sales up 1.2 pct on a same centre basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc

* Third interim dividend 8.15 penceper share

* Disposals of 450.5 mln stg during quarter bringing total to 852.6 million stg

* Acquisitions of 6.8 mln stg during quarter and 99.8 million stg

* Trading property disposals of 124.3 million stg in quarter

* On a same centre basis, retailer sales were up 1.2 percent this quarter

* Footfall in shopping centres was at record levels, up 1.7 percent this quarter

* In london, completed 186,000 sq ft of development lettings in quarter, ahead of most recent estimates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

