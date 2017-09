(Corrects headline to say pretax loss was from continuing operations)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Chemring Group Plc

* FY underlying pretax profit from continuing operations fell 29.5 percent to 19.8 million stg

* Total dividend 2.4 pence per share

* FY revenue from continuing operations 377.3 million stg versus 403.1 million stg year ago

