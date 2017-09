Jan 21 (Reuters) - m4e AG :

* m4e ag and Planeta Junior join forces in a strategic alliance

* German m4e AG and Spanish-Italian Planeta Junior S.L. sign a longterm co-production, distribution and consumer products partnership

* As part of strategic alliance, several rights from Planeta Junior’s IPs and some of m4e’s new developments will thus be jointly co-produced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)