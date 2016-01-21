FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hemfosa buys three properties in Finland for SEK 500 mln
January 21, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hemfosa buys three properties in Finland for SEK 500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hemfosa Fastigheter AB :

* Says has reached an agreement concerning the acquisition of three community service properties in the south of Finland at an underlying property value of about 500 million Swedish crowns ($57.93 million)

* Total leasable area amounts to 26,677 square meters, generating annual rental income of about 40 million crowns

* Says average remaining contract length is 10.4 years

* Seller is a fund managed by Auratum Kiinteistöt Oy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6307 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
